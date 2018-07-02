Merkur SOV boosts Esvagt fleet

Danish shipping company Esvagt has taken delivery of a new service operation vessel that will be chartered by GE at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Esvagt Dana (pictured), which was built by Zamakona Shipyard in Bilbao, Spain, was delivered last week, and will start work at the project this summer.

Merkur will feature 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational next year.

Esvagt has also taken deliver of the H-053 multi-purpose vessel from from Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for work in the oil and gas sector.

Esvagt chief executive Kristian Ole Jakobsen said: “The two new builds will help to strengthen Esvagt’s position in both the offshore wind and the offshore oil/gas markets.”

Image: Esvagt