PG&E plans California battery blitz

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed for approval with the state regulator energy storage projects totalling 567MW in California's northern Central Valley.

PG&E selected one offer for a utility-owned project and three offers for third-party owned projects after launching an accelerated solicitation in January.

The third-party owned projects are also lithium-ion battery facilities.

They comprise Micronoc's 10MW aggregation of behind-the-meter batteries located at customer sites and interconnected to local substations, Hummingbird Energy Storage's 75MW project near the city of Morgan Hill and the 300MW Vistra Moss Landing facility .

If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the first of PG&E’s proposed projects is scheduled to go online by the end of 2019, with the other projects to follow by the end of 2020.

