PG&E plans California battery blitz
Utility seeks approval for four storage projects totalling 567MW
Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed for approval with the state regulator energy storage projects totalling 567MW in California's northern Central Valley.
PG&E selected one offer for a utility-owned project and three offers for third-party owned projects after launching an accelerated solicitation in January.
Related Stories
The proposed utility-owned project is a 182.5MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system located within PG&E's Moss Landing substation to be developed with Tesla
The third-party owned projects are also lithium-ion battery facilities.
They comprise Micronoc's 10MW aggregation of behind-the-meter batteries located at customer sites and interconnected to local substations, Hummingbird Energy Storage's 75MW project near the city of Morgan Hill and the 300MW Vistra Moss Landing facility .
If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the first of PG&E’s proposed projects is scheduled to go online by the end of 2019, with the other projects to follow by the end of 2020.
Image: Tesla battery (Restore)