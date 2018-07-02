Articles Filter

PG&E plans California battery blitz

Utility seeks approval for four storage projects totalling 567MW

PG&E plans California battery blitz image 02/07/2018

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed for approval with the state regulator energy storage projects totalling 567MW in California's northern Central Valley.

PG&E selected one offer for a utility-owned project and three offers for third-party owned projects after launching an accelerated solicitation in January.

Related Stories

The proposed utility-owned project is a 182.5MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system located within PG&E's Moss Landing substation to be developed with Tesla

The third-party owned projects are also lithium-ion battery facilities.

They comprise Micronoc's 10MW aggregation of behind-the-meter batteries located at customer sites and interconnected to local substations, Hummingbird Energy Storage's 75MW project near the city of Morgan Hill and the 300MW Vistra Moss Landing facility .

If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the first of PG&E’s proposed projects is scheduled to go online by the end of 2019, with the other projects to follow by the end of 2020.

Image: Tesla battery (Restore)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.