Vestas makes late Q2 surge

Vestas has secured turbine orders totalling 398MW in Bolivia, Dominican Republic, France and the US as the second quarter of the year drew to a close.

PacifiCorp, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, booked V100-2.0MW hardware totalling 216MW to repower the Marengo and Marengo 2 wind farms.

28 Mar 2018 The projects, which are located in Washington State, have been operational since 2007 and 2008, respectively, and currently feature Vestas V80-1.8MW machines.

Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2019. Vestas will also service the new machines.

The Danish manufacturer also won a 108MW deal in Bolivia for three wind farms, its first contract in the South American country, from state-owned company ENDE.

It will supply and install 30 V136-3.45MW turbines optimised to 3.6MW for the 40MW San Julian, 14MW Warnes and 54MW El Dorado projects in the municipalities of Cocota, Warnes and Cabezas in Santa Cruz, in central Bolivia.

Delivery is expected next year with commissioning in 2020. The contract also includes a MV collector system.

In the Dominican Republic, Vestas won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from RGE for the 48MW Guzmancitos project in the Puerto Plata region.

The order includes the supply and installation of 16 V136-3.45MW turbines delivered in 3MW mode and a 10-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter.

Vestas also secured an EPC contract with French developer Eurowatt for the 26MW La Cremiere wind farm in the Pas de Calais region of France.

The deal covers the project's civil and electrical works as well as supply, transport, installation and commissioning of eight V112-3.45MW turbines delivered in 3.3MW mode.

The order also includes a 15-year active output management 5000 service agreement, with an option to 20 years.

Delivery is planned for the end of the first quarter of 2019, with commissioning expected by the start of the third quarter of the same year.

