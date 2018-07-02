HR Wallingford signs green chief

UK civil engineering and environmental hydraulics outfit HR Wallingford has appointed Michael Case as business development manager to head up the company's work in the renewables sector.

Case (pictured) has 10 years’ experience in renewables project development. He was previously at Tidal Lagoon Power where he was head of turbine development, working on R&D along with lagoon strategic project development, site selection and feasibility studies.

He will be based at the company’s Oxfordshire head office.

HR Wallingford’s recent activity in the clean power sector includes working with ScottishPower Renewables to evaluate scour protection for piled jacket foundations at the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm.

It has also carried out research on behalf of Eon to advance the understanding of pile driving on fish species during wind farm construction.

Image: HR Wallingford