Sempra eyes clean power sale

US company Sempra Energy is planing to sell its entire portfolio of wind and solar assets totalling 2.6GW.

Ownership and investment interests include nine solar projects in Nevada, Arizona and California and wind projects in eight states stretching from Hawaii to Pennsylvania.

Sempra Energy chief executive Jeffrey Martin said: "Renewable energy is a vital part of the energy landscape and we have developed a great platform but we have determined that our US solar and wind generation businesses would be more valuable to another owner."

He added: “We will continue to be a leader in sourcing renewable energy for our utility customers, which is critical to the future of an expanding clean energy grid.”

Image: Pixabay