Jinko raises Japan war chest

The Japanese arm of JinkoSolar has signed a ¥5.3bn (€41.2m) syndicated loan agreement with a consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in order to expand its business in Japan.

The two-year loan will also supplement JinkoSolar Japan's working capital, the company said.

Jinko Solar Japan chief financial officer Charlie Cao said: “I believe this loan agreement demonstrates the trust and recognition that first-tier Japanese commercial banks have in our brand and operations in Japan.

“We look forward to further deepening our relationship with SMBC and other local banks to further expand our business there.”

