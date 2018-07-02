Tonstad shows Norwegian mettle

French utility Engie and Swiss investment outfit SUSI Partners are to sell all the output from the 208MW Tonstad wind farm in the south of Norway to aluminium producer Norsk Hydro under a 25-year agreement.

The under development project, located in the municipalities of Sirdal and Flekkefjord, will feature 51 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

The agreement, which will run from 2020 to 2045, will supply Norsk Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway.

Hydro Energi will also handle the balancing and nomination for the duration of the agreement.

Engie developed Tonstad and will manage the construction and provide operational support to the wind farm, retaining a 20% stake in the project.

SUSI Partners provided financial structuring support and the SUSI Renewable Energy Fund 2 will be the majority investor in the wind park with an interest of 80%.

Engie Nordics chief executive Sandra Roche said: “Tonstad is an important project for Engie as a direct application of the strategy to develop large wind projects in partnership with big industrial offtakers and a financial equity partner.

“It is also a first step for Engie in renewables in the Nordics, where the group intends to further expand its activities, in contribution to the ongoing energy transition.”

