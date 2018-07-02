CTV to the Manor born

UK marine company Manor Renewable Energy has completed the design phase and tank testing of a new crew transfer vessel for offshore wind farms.

The 40-metre craft, due for construction in 2019 at Manor's own shipyard in Portland, Dorset, will feature cabins for eight crew members and 20 offshore technicians.

According to Manor, the vessel will have the ability to push up against the transition piece due to an engineered piston arrangement, minimising impact.

Tank tests have shown the craft has capabilities to increase the standard 1.5-metre significant wave height by over 40%, the company said.

Manor operations director Toby Mead added: “At present the market moves from a 26-metre crew transfer vessel directly to a walk-to-work vessel of three to four times the length.

“There is little in the middle of that range and that is the area we believe the sector is lacking and the area that would lower the overall cost of operations and, therefore, energy.”

Image: Manor Renewable Energy