Seacat widens Beatrice service

Seacat Services is to provide two further crew transfer vessels to support Siemens Gamesa during operations and maintenance at the 588MW Beatrice wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The two-year deal will see Seacat Mischief (pictured) start work in August and sister vessel Seacat Magic arrive in April next year.

Both 23-metre jet propulsion catamarans will be based out of Wick harbour in Scotland.

They will be the third and fourth Seacat vessels to work at Beatrice, joining Seacat Resolute, which has just started a separate nine-month construction charter for Siemens Gamesa, and Seacat Intrepid, which remains on charter for project developer Beatrice Offshore Wind Limited (BOWL).

Seacat Services managing director Ian Baylis said: “As we continue to work at Beatrice, we are looking forward to building on our existing relationships with Siemens Gamesa, BOWL and the wider team based out of Wick.”

Beatrice will feature Siemens 7MW turbines and is due to be completed in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: Seacat