Shoreline follows French floater

Norwegian outfit Shoreline is to provide a simulation and modelling tool to the developers of the 24MW Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion floating offshore wind project.

The solution has been specifically designed for the floating sector and will allow the developers – Engie, EDP Renewables, Caisse des Depots and Eiffage – to simulate and analyse port-based pre-assembly, installation, component replacement and towing to shore.

Shoreline said the system can also be customised and provides information on schedules, weather, downtime, production, availability, costs and utilisation.

The Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion project will feature four 6MW turbines mounted on Principle Power WindFloat floating foundations.

Image: Principle Power