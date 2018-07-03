James Fisher boosts offshore crew

James Fisher Marine Services has bolstered its offshore renewables management team with a trio of senior account director appointments.

John Price has been hired from JDR Cables as global sales director for renewable products and services.

28 Feb 2018 Price said: “I’m delighted to be joining JFMS at this exciting time for the offshore energy industry. I hope all my industry experience will immediately contribute to the continued growth of the company.”

Peter Godfrey joins JFMS as a director from Siemens, where he was involved in the offshore wind turbine sector.

He said: “I'm looking forward to connecting with previous and new customers, and finding new ways for JFMS to continue to generate value.”

JFMS has also promoted Ben Hooker as a key account director. He has been with parent company James Fisher and Sons since 2015 holding several senior positions focused on sales, strategy and business development.

JFMS director of strategy and business development Martin Dronfield said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome both John and Peter to JFMS and especially pleased to promote Ben to our key account team.

“Over the past five years we have considerably expanded our services to the offshore energy sector, now reaching a scale that demands we adopt a more strategic approach to our client network.

“John, Peter and Ben all bring with them significant experience of relationship management and will help ensure we achieve our ambitions and continue to add value to our clients.”

