Riffgrund 2 hits halfway

Fred Olsen Windcarrier Bold Tern has installed half the 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines at Orsted's 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

Bold Tern started the job in June, with the fastest single installation taking less than 15 hours, Fred Olsen said.

The turbines are being installed on 20 suction bucket jacket foundations and 36 monopiles.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 is located some 57km off the north-west coast of Germany and is scheduled for commissioning in 2019.

Image: Fred Olsen Windcarrier