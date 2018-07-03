Portal opens renewable doors

UK strategy consultancy Almach has launched an online renewable energy procurement platform.

The RE-search portal has been set up to link large corporate energy users, including government agencies, local councils and other public sector organisations, with renewable project owners and developers.

For corporate buyers that require a formal market tender, the RE-search platform also offers a request for information process.

The company's managing director Juan Pablo Cerda said: “We are keen to shake up the way corporates and projects get connected in a very positive way, for both sides of the deal.

"With more and more large-scale corporates moving to 100% renewables, we will see increased investment in the sector worldwide that will help contribute towards global climate objectives.”

The portal can be found here.

Image: Pixabay