EU storage 'grows 589MWh'

European energy storage capacity grew by 589 megawatt-hours, according to a new report.

The report by the European Energy Storage Association and Delta-ee said, in total, about 1.6 gigawatt hours of energy storage was installed in Europe at the end of 2017, excluding pumped hydro.

22 Mar 2018 It added that lithium-ion batteries accounted for more than 90% of the new installed capacity last year.

Germany and the UK are the most important markets for grid-scale projects, with Italy growing strongly in the residential market which is led by Germany.

Delta-ee senior analyst Valts Grintals said: “While market growth was strong in 2017, actually a number of important grid scale projects were delayed from 2017 into 2018.

“But this was compensated by unexpectedly strong growth in the residential sector – meaning that the overall European growth rate was maintained.

“Over the first half of 2018, many of the delayed projects have gone live and we expect many new grid scale projects to be commissioned over the second half of the year.”

Image: Low Carbon Cleator battery storage project in the UK (Low Carbon)