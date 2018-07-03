UK duo forge offshore alliance

Trade bodies Team Humber Marine Alliance and East of England Energy Group are joining forces to help members maximise opportunities from the offshore wind industry in the North Sea.

The two entities, which have a combined membership of over 500 companies, have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

15 Sep 2016 Team Humber chief executive Mark O’Reilly and EEEGR chief executive Simon Gray signed the agreement, which aims to “develop and sustain links between the two organisations and make them a more effective voice for UK energy and maritime business interests along the east coast of England”.

O’Reilly said the focus would be on the central and southern North Sea, from the Dutch coast to England, and that the agreement was likely to mark the start of further cooperation within the sector.

“The extent of existing wind farms, those under development and areas designated for future wind farms is truly exciting and shows how quickly our energy future is being transformed,” he said.

“Billions are continuing to be invested and it bodes well for maritime companies into the long-term future. Our member companies have a huge range of skills covering the length of the supply chain,” O’Reilly added.

Gray said: “We hope our agreement with Team Humber will put many more companies in the frame. Together, we have a huge amount of knowledge and know what it’s like to tackle the industry’s major jobs.”

