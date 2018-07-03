Aeolus cleared for landing

Van Oord offshore wind installation vessel Aeolus has been fitted with a helideck from fellow Dutch outfit Bayards Aluminium Constructions.

The ship has been undergoing upgrade work since last year.

Other modifications include a 1600-tonne Huisman crane and installation of an accommodation block.

Bayards production manager Pieter van Beurden said: “Thanks to the short lines of communication between Van Oord and Bayards the project went smoothly from start to finish.”

Image: Bayards Aluminium Constructions