Aeolus cleared for landing
Van Oord offshore installation vessel fitted with helideck from Bayards
Van Oord offshore wind installation vessel Aeolus has been fitted with a helideck from fellow Dutch outfit Bayards Aluminium Constructions.
The ship has been undergoing upgrade work since last year.
Other modifications include a 1600-tonne Huisman crane and installation of an accommodation block.
Bayards production manager Pieter van Beurden said: “Thanks to the short lines of communication between Van Oord and Bayards the project went smoothly from start to finish.”
Image: Bayards Aluminium Constructions