Aeolus cleared for landing

Van Oord offshore installation vessel fitted with helideck from Bayards

Aeolus cleared for landing image 03/07/2018

Van Oord offshore wind installation vessel Aeolus has been fitted with a helideck from fellow Dutch outfit Bayards Aluminium Constructions.

The ship has been undergoing upgrade work since last year.

Other modifications include a 1600-tonne Huisman crane and installation of an accommodation block.

Bayards production manager Pieter van Beurden said: “Thanks to the short lines of communication between Van Oord and Bayards the project went smoothly from start to finish.”

Image: Bayards Aluminium Constructions

