Vestas rejigs China sales team

Vestas is restructuring its China sales business unit in order to reflect the way in which future wind projects will be awarded in the country.

The Danish manufacturer will split sales across three sub-regions – China North, China Central and China Coastal.

Kebao Yang, current China group senior vice president, will continue as non-executive chairman to chief sales officer Juan Araluce.

Sales vice president Ken Xu will “continue to be an instrumental part of the commercial efforts in China”, Vestas said.

Beijing will remain the headquarters for Vestas in China, the company said.

“The restructuring will cater to the three sub-regions’ different needs that include auction mechanisms, corporate power purchase agreements and the specific challenges posed in China’s coastal regions,” it added.

Araluce said: “With this new organisational structure, we expect to further strengthen our position in the important Chinese market by transforming our business model to fit the new auction system.”

Vestas said China’s energy regulator has announced policy requiring future wind projects to be awarded through an auction system focusing on grid parity by 2020.

