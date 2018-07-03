Wood partners on PV innovation

UK consultancy Wood is collaborating with Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University on research into the performance of bifacial solar photovoltaic panels.

The project, led by the university’s Mehreen Gul and Wood’s Kevin McKoen, will be carried out at Heriot-Watt’s testing facilities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Each testing facility will analyse the performance of the panels in a range of environmental conditions.

Gul said: “This is an exciting collaboration with Wood that will, for the first time, quantify how much electricity can be produced by bifacial panels in a range of typical and extreme environments.

“This will lead to accurate prediction of the panels’ performance, so that PV installations can be designed to maximise the renewable energy produced within the space available."

Image: Wood