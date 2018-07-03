Triton Knoll signs local heroes

Three local companies have been appointed to assist design and cable contractor Murphy with the onshore works at Innogy's 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm 32km off the Lincolnshire coast of England.

Murphy has brought on board Lincolnshire Drainage to handle drainage system design, as well as Scarborough Nixon Associates and TM Links to provide ecologists and traffic management over a two-year period.

Murphy senior subcontract buyer Lukasz Olszewski said: “It is fantastic we have been able to engage with local suppliers and we’ve been able to bring people from the area on board.

“This also means these companies will be approved suppliers for Murphy and so have more opportunities on future projects.”

He added: “We will keep speaking with local suppliers about potential work wherever possible in Lincolnshire.”

Murphy’s work involves laying 60km of underground cable.

Onshore construction for Triton Knoll is due to start this summer, with offshore works beginning in late 2019.

First power could be as early as 2021, with the project expected to begin commissioning in the same year.

Image: reNEWS