Living Stone set for Hornsea 1 bow

DEME cable lay vessel Living Stone will start its debut gig later this month installing export wires at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

The vessel, part of DEME subsidiary Tideway's fleet, will replace Ocean Yield charter vessel Connector which has installed the first half of the project's NKT-made export cables since March.

Post Hornsea 1, Living Stone will sail to Belgium to install wires for Elia's Modular Offshore Grid project, DEME said. The DP3 vessel is currently undergoing final outfitting works in the Netherlands.

Living Stone features twin 5000-tonne cable carousels that can carry more than 200km of cable in a single trip, the marine contractor said.

The vessel also has rock placement capabilities, with a flexible fallpipe that can reach depths of 1000 metres.

