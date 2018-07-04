Articles Filter

EDPR inks 405MW US deals 

Four PPAs secured for power from two wind projects in Illinois and Indiana 

04/07/2018

EDP Renewables North America is to sell electricity from two unnamed wind farms totalling 405MW in Illinois and Indiana to three undisclosed companies.

Four 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed in total with what EDPR described as “three commercial and industrial entities”.

The Illinois wind farm is expected to start operations next year, with the Indiana project coming online in 2020, the company said.  

EDPR said the new contracts mean it has now signed 2.1GW of PPAs in the US.

Image: EDPR

