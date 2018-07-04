Articles Filter

Elecnor lines up Mauritania wind

EPC contract secured to build 100MW Boulenouar project 

Elecnor lines up Mauritania wind image 04/07/2018

Spanish outfit Elecnor is to build a 100MW wind farm in Mauritania for Societe Mauritanienne d'Electricite under an EPC contract.

The €122m Boulenouar project, which is located in Dakhlet Nouadhibou, will feature 39 Siemens Gamesa 2.6-114 turbines, Elecnor said.

Finance will come from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, it added. 

Elecnor will also construct a substation and the medium voltage line for the wind farm, as  well as provide operations and maintenance for 11 years.

Image: Elecnor  

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.