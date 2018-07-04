Sanquhar hits Nestle sweet spot

Food and drink giant Nestle has cut the ribbon on its 31MW Sanquhar wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The project, developed in partnership with Community Windpower, features nine Vestas V112 3.45MW turbines.

Sanquhar will produce half the annual electricity demand of all Nestle's UK and Ireland operations.

Nestle UK and Ireland chief executive Stefano Agostini said: “I’m delighted we are not only using 100% renewable electricity to run our business here in the UK and Ireland, but we are now responsible for producing it too.”

Community Windpower managing director Rod Wood said: “Scottish onshore wind is highly productive and Sanquhar will deliver over 45% capacity factor which will be supplied to the grid, thereby reducing fossil fuel generation.”

Image: Nestlé