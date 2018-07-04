Icebreaker 'receives green light'

The Ohio Power Siting Board has given conditional approval for Fred Olsen Renewables and LEEDCo’s 21MW Icebreaker offshore wind farm on Lake Erie in the US, according to local news reports.

However, the wind farm will not be allowed to operate at night from 1 March until 1 January unless the developers have an adequate monitoring plan for birds and bats in place, the reports said.

Bird and bat collision detectors will also need to be installed on the turbines, they added.

Construction of Icebreaker, which will feature six MHI Vestas V126-3.45MW machines, could now start in 2021, the reports said.

Image: LEEDCo