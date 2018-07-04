Arkona preps for turbine action 

GeoSea jack-up A2Sea Sea Challenger is expected to start installing the first turbine today at Eon’s 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The project will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW machines.

22 Mar 2018 Meanwhile, VBMS completed installation of the project’s 65 cable sections at the end of June. Cable laying vessel Stemat Spirit was deployed, with support from VOS Stone.

VOS Stone will now assist with commissioning at Arkona, which is jointly owned by Eon and Equinor (formerly known as Statoil).

The project is expected to be fully commissioned next year.

Image: Sea Challenger in action at Dudgeon (reNEWS)