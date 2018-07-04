Foresight raises UK PV war chest

Investor Foresight Solar has raised approximately £48.1m through a share placing to part-fund the acquisition of 18 operational PV projects in the UK totalling 134.2MW.

As part of the placing asset manager BlackRock subscribed for shares worth £23.54m.

Foresight's proposed acquisition will bring the company’s total installed solar capacity to 808MW across 46 projects.

Foresight chairman Alexander Ohlsson said: “Through the anticipated acquisition of 18 operational assets in the UK, Foresight Solar will become the largest UK-listed dedicated solar energy investment company by installed capacity, further diversifying our asset portfolio and underpinning our long-term dividend policy.”

Image: Foresight Solar