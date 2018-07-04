Articles Filter

Navantia delivers EA1 substation

Structure to set sail in the 'next few weeks' for project site off the UK

Navantia delivers EA1 substation image 04/07/2018

Spanish shipyard Navantia has handed over the offshore substation to Iberdrola for the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The structure, which has been christened Andalucia 2, was built at the Puerto Real shipyard in Spain.

Related Stories

It will sail to the project site in the “next few weeks” and will be installed by Seaway Heavy Lifting. 

Iberdrola said Andalucia 2 is the largest AC substation ever to be fabricated. 

Construction took 16 months and provided jobs for 600 people at peak periods, it added.

Iberdrola's UK subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables is developing EA1, which will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines.

The project is due online in 2020.

Image: Navantia/Iberdrola  

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.