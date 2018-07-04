Navantia delivers EA1 substation

Spanish shipyard Navantia has handed over the offshore substation to Iberdrola for the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The structure, which has been christened Andalucia 2, was built at the Puerto Real shipyard in Spain.

14 May 2018 It will sail to the project site in the “next few weeks” and will be installed by Seaway Heavy Lifting.

Iberdrola said Andalucia 2 is the largest AC substation ever to be fabricated.

Construction took 16 months and provided jobs for 600 people at peak periods, it added.

Iberdrola's UK subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables is developing EA1, which will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines.

The project is due online in 2020.

Image: Navantia/Iberdrola