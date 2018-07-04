Octopus tentacles reach Oz

UK renewables outfit Octopus Energy has expanded into the Australian market with the opening of an office in Melbourne.

The investor, which has a £2.6bn European portfolio of clean energy assets totalling over 2GW, intends to deploy its own funds and also attract local investment in the Australian renewables market.

Octopus head of investments Matt Setchell said: “Australia has fantastic solar and wind resources and the potential to be at the leading edge of renewables.”

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change for the state of Victoria Lily D’Ambrosio said: “Octopus Investments' arrival in Melbourne proves that the Victorian government's ambition to create a world-class ecosystem for investment and innovation centred around a clean smart energy state is attractive.

“The Victorian government is keen to work with the developers and financiers of new energy technology solutions in wind, solar, energy storage and bio energy, from across the globe, to attract investment to the state.”

Image: Pixabay