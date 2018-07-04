NKT export duty at Hornsea 2

NKT has secured a €145m contract from Orsted to supply export cabling for the 1386MW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm off the east coast of Yorkshire in England.

The deal is for delivery of three far-shore 220kV HV AC wires totalling over 190km in length, NKT said.

13 Jun 2018 It added that the cables cover about 50% of the entire project and will connect the wind farm to the project's reactive power compensation platform.

The cables will be manufactured in Karlskrona, Sweden, starting in the autumn, the company said.

NKT president and chief executive Michael Hedegaard Lyng said: “This cable contract for Hornsea 2 not only emphasises that we provide leading and proven technology.

"It also states that our long-time customers such as Orsted value our expertise, knowhow and continued dialogue to find the optimum solution for both parties.”

Hornsea 2 will feature 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines with 167-metre rotor diameters.

It is expected to come online in 2022.

Image: cable production at Karlskrona (NKT)