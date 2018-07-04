Floatgen primed for power

Ideol's 2MW Floatgen floating wind turbine at the SEM-REV test centre near Le Croisic, France, is ready to supply its first power after the replacement of a defective connection box.

Marine consultancy Mojo Maritime carried out the operation for Ecole Centrale de Nantes, which installed the subsea connection hub to which three demonstrators can simultaneously connect.

The exact location took 18 months to pinpoint using electrical echometry and acoustics technology implemented by teams from Enedis and EDF Energy.

Mojo Maritime, a subsidiary of James Fisher Marine Services, used offshore construction vessel Ariadne for the five-day replacement operation.

Floatgen comprises a Vestas V80 turbine and floating foundation.

Image: Ideol BYTP Centrale Nantes