Swedes fuel hydrogen drive

Vattenfall and Preem secure energy agency grant for gas plant

Swedes fuel hydrogen drive image 04/07/2018

Energy giant Vattenfall and fuel producer Preem have secured Skr6m (€585,330) from the Swedish Energy Agency for preliminary planning of an 19MW hydrogen gas plant in Gothenburg.

The partners will now go ahead with design plans for the plant, which will produce hydrogen for biofuel manufacture based on residues from the Swedish pulp industry.

Head of the sustainable industry unit at the Swedish Energy Ageny Klara Helstad said: “This initiative has the potential to contribute to achieving the goal of zero emissions for both the industry and the transport sector.”

Vattenfall president and chief executive Magnus Hall (pictured) said: “It is very gratifying that the Swedish Energy Agency also sees the potential in Preem and Vattenfall's shared target of greatly reducing emissions from road transport.

“Vattenfall now has a further opportunity to develop the market for hydrogen gas production from fossil-free electricity.”

Image: Vattenfall

