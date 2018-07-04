Ulstein on board for Nexans

Norwegian shipbuilder Ultstein Verft has won a contract to construct a large cable-laying vessel for wire specialist Nexans Subsea Operations.

The DP3 vessel, designed by fellow Norwegian outfit Skipsteknisk, will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, cable jointing and repair and cable system protection and trenching.

15 Feb 2018 The so-called ST-297 CLV, measuring 31 metres wide and 149.9 metres long, will have a deadweight of 17,000 tonnes.

The vessel will feature a turntable with a large capacity of 10,000 tones and a fibre optic basket holding 460 tonnes, as well as accommodation for 90 people.

Ulstein Verft managing director Kristian Saetre said: "We are experienced in constructing large and complex vessels and we look forward to commencing the work on the cable laying vessel for Nexans."

