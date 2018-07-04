Showtime for Damen duo

Dutch outfit Damen unveiled its two new fast crew supply vessels at the Seawork International Exhibition and Conference in Southampton, England.

The FCS 2710 is the successor to the FCS 2610, with the same twin hull, axe bow design.

According to Damen, the extra metre above the water allows the vessel to operate in wave heights above two metres.

The first vessel of the new class, owned by new Welsh offshore transfer outfit High Speed Transfers, was officially named HST Hudson (pictured) at the Southampton show.

The 12-metre FCS 1204 FRP (fibre reinforced plastic), meanwhile, replaces a previous version of the same name to become the smallest model in the Damen FCS range.

The new FCS 1204 replaces an aluminium hull with a lighter-weight FPS design, is capable of carrying up to 28 people at up to 30 knots and has a range of 200 nautical miles at top speed.

Image: Damen