Engie adds 73.2MW French polish

Salaunes solar farm inaugurated in Nouvelle Acquitaine region 

Engie adds 73.2MW French polish image 04/07/2018

Engie Green has inaugurated the 73.2MW Salaunes solar farm in the Nouvelle Acquitaine region of France.

The €67m project is located on 130 hectares of land in the municipality of Salaunes, Engie said.

It will generate 93 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year, the company added.

Engie Green said it now operates over 330MW in Nouvelle Acquitaine and has a further 150MW under development, which will be online by 2022. 

Image: Engie Green

