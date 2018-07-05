EDPR secures Greek foothold

EDP Renewables has secured a Contract for Difference in Greece for the 45MW Livadi wind farm, which will be the company's first project in the Mediterranean country.

The project will be located in the centre of the country and is expected to be operational in 2020.

“The arrival in Greece will help the company meet its growth targets and allow it to extend its geographical footprint into another EU market,” EDPR said.

“Greece has announced ambitious renewable energy targets and implemented a coherent remuneration policy, allowing international operators to make a commitment to a market that offers visibility over the long term,” it added.

Image: Pixabay