Turbine triumph at Arkona

First of 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW machines installed at 385MW project

05/07/2018

GeoSea jack-up A2Sea Sea Challenger has installed the first turbine at Eon’s 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The project will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW machines, which have tip heights of 180 metres.

Turbine components are being stored and prepared in the Arkona base port of Mukran in Sassnitz for loading on to Sea Challenger.

Eon said that directly after installation the project team is preparing the turbines for power generation. 

It added that the project's substation is currently being commissioned and work is ongoing with connection to the mainland.

Arkona project director Holger Matthiesen said: “The entire team has done a great job in recent months to start the turbine installation ahead of schedule. 

“We are confident that we will soon be producing clean and sustainable electricity with the first turbines.” 

Arkona is jointly owned by Eon and Equinor, which was previously known as Statoil.

The project is expected to be fully commissioned next year.

