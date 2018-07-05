Turbine triumph at Arkona

GeoSea jack-up A2Sea Sea Challenger has installed the first turbine at Eon’s 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The project will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW machines, which have tip heights of 180 metres.

Related Stories Arkona preps for turbine action

04 Jul 2018

Poles deliver Arkona kit

27 Feb 2017 Turbine components are being stored and prepared in the Arkona base port of Mukran in Sassnitz for loading on to Sea Challenger.

Eon said that directly after installation the project team is preparing the turbines for power generation.

It added that the project's substation is currently being commissioned and work is ongoing with connection to the mainland.

Arkona project director Holger Matthiesen said: “The entire team has done a great job in recent months to start the turbine installation ahead of schedule.

“We are confident that we will soon be producing clean and sustainable electricity with the first turbines.”

Arkona is jointly owned by Eon and Equinor, which was previously known as Statoil.

The project is expected to be fully commissioned next year.

Image: 2018 ds Xpress GmbH