Siemens Gamesa Basque boost

Siemens Gamesa has launched two initiatives aimed at improving market penetration for its Basque-based suppliers in Spain.

The Suppliers2Excellence programme provides guidance on how companies can incorporate advanced management concepts and methodologies into their everyday business.

The programme is split into three three-year calls for up to 30 participants in total and will run until 2022.

A second initiative is called Lean4Future, which is an 11-week programme designed to help selected suppliers upgrade production processes.

Both projects are part the collaboration agreement between Siemens Gamesa and the Basque regional government.

The company said it about 770 suppliers in the region and boutgh €420m in goods and services from them last year.

Image: Siemens Gamesa