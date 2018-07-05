Articles Filter

Boskalis flags new offshore chief

Bart Heijermans to join Dutch heavy-lift outfit from 1 September

Dutch heavy-lift specialist Boskalis has announced Bart Heijermans will lead its offshore division from 1 September.

Heijermans, who will join the Boskalis board of management, recently served as chief executive for subsea services provider DeepOcean.

Boskalis chief executive Peter Berdowski said: “We are investing considerably in our offshore energy activities, as demonstrated by our recent investments in diving support vessels and a crane vessel, as well as the acquisition of UK subsea survey specialist Gardline.

“Bart's excellent track record in offshore will enable him to play an important leading role in the further expansion.”

Image: Boskalis

