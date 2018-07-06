New skipper at Dutch shipper

Dutch group Workships Holdings has appointed Hendrik ten Hoeve as managing director, taking over from Philip Woodcock.

In his new role, Ten Hoeve will be responsible for Workships Holdings subsidiaries RanaWorks, ROTC Mozambique and Workships Contractors.

10 May 2018 RanaWorks is an integrated offshore inspection, repair and maintenance service provider, ROTC Mozambique provides marine and offshore safety training in Africa and Workships Contractors is an investment and development company.

Ten Hoeve is the founder of Compass Digital Solutions, which develops electronic inspection tools, and has contracting, engineering and ship management experience in Europe, North America and most recently Asia.

Workships founder Dirk van der Lelij said: "Workships has known Hendrik for many years through the projects we did together in Asia and I am very pleased he has agreed to join us."