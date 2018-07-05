Rotech digs in to reach 500

Scottish underwater excavation outfit Rotech Subsea is celebrating the completion of its 500th project after mobilising its TRS1-LD controlled flow excavation system in the North Sea off the coast of Germany.

The job was part of cable trenching work for long-term client Jan De Nul.

Rotech director of subsea Stephen Cochrane said: “We are delighted to have passed the 500th project mark.

“More than that, this milestone project also contributed to an extremely strong finish to our financial year that has seen revenue double year-on-year against a backdrop of some of the most challenging times in recent memory for these sectors.”

Image: Rotech Subsea