Swedes target blade strength 

Swedish outfit Ahlstrom-Munksjo has unveiled a new reinforcement fabric that aims to help deliver stronger and more lightweight wind turbine blades.

HighFlow Wind Energy is designed to optimise resin infusion permeability of turbine blades, the company said.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo vice president of building and wind Pekka Helynranta said: “As blades are getting longer and laminates thicker, resin infusibility is becoming more critical.

“We believe that this new fabric will become the product of choice as trends towards longer blades and thicker laminates further develops in this industry.”

