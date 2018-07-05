Articles Filter

Swedes target blade strength 

Ahlstrom-Munksjo's HighFlow aims to optimise resin infusion permeability

Swedes target blade strength  image 05/07/2018

Swedish outfit Ahlstrom-Munksjo has unveiled a new reinforcement fabric that aims to help deliver stronger and more lightweight wind turbine blades.

HighFlow Wind Energy is designed to optimise resin infusion permeability of turbine blades, the company said.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo vice president of building and wind Pekka Helynranta said: “As blades are getting longer and laminates thicker, resin infusibility is becoming more critical.

“We believe that this new fabric will become the product of choice as trends towards longer blades and thicker laminates further develops in this industry.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.