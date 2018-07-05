JinkoSolar fuels Colombian sun

JinkoSolar Holding is to supply modules totalling 86MW for a unnamed photovoltaic project in northern Colombia.

The facility, which will be located in the Cesar region, will comprise 250,000 of the company's 345W monocrystalline standard modules.

It is expected to generate 176 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year, JinkoSolar said.

JinkoSolar LatAm general manager Alberto Cuter said: “While we are expecting the Colombian PV market to grow rapidly, we will continue working closely with local developers to build sustainable partnerships where they will be able to maximise their return on their investment from the superior performance of JinkoSolar's products.”

No details of the project name or client were released by JinkSolar.

Image: JinkSolar