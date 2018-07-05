Hamburg set to 'Hack the Wind'

The WindEurope Conference 2018 in Hamburg, Germany, will once again feature a 'Hack the Wind' competition with the aim of sparking innovation and solving industry challenges.

The 'hackathon' was first held at last year's event and attended by more than 80 participants.

To win, participants will have to propose “innovative and implementable solutions” to challenges promoted by event partners.

Siemens Gamesa will have competitors working on blockchain applications for hybrid systems optimisation, while EDP Renewables will propose a challenge related to optimal predictive and operation and maintenance.

The teams will be judged by a panel made up of event partners and the best innovators will get the opportunity to pitch the ideas and showcase the solutions at the Global Wind Summit.

Last year's competition saw Jungle AI and Smart Turbine Management hack their way to a €7000 prize each.

A further €5000 was awarded to TRM Systems and Vento.

WindEurope deputy chief executive Malgosia Bartosik said: “We are always looking for ways to make our conference better, and last year’s Hack the Wind was a brilliant way of not only giving attendees something to learn from, but of fostering innovations and creating new start-ups.

“We are tremendously excited to see this year’s event build on that success.”

InnoEnergy chief executive Diego Pavia said: “Last year’s Hack the Wind was a real milestone on our journey to making European sustainable energy the world’s most innovative industrial sector.

“This year we want to go one better with challenges set around two trends that will really shape the future of our industry: improved operations and maintenance and effective integration with blockchain. We cannot wait to see what people come up with.”

The hackathon will be held throughout the first two days of the WindEurope Conference 2018, part of the Global Wind Summit, which will run from 25-28 September 2018 at the Hamburg Messe und Congress.

