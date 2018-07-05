Full exposure at London Array

A photographer has completed a 360-degree virtual survey of the 630MW London Array offshore wind farm in Thames Estuary.

Alan O'Neill, from offshore energy media services company CHPV, captured over 17,000 images covering every aspect of a wind turbine and offshore substation.

The photographer said: “It took seven people and 30 bags of gear to get just me and my camera in position.

“JFMS’s people had to vent the space and install special access and rescue equipment so I could safely climb down about 20 metres.”

O'Neill, working his way progressively to the very top of the nacelle, took individual photographs of specific points of interest and 360-degree panoramas.

The whole exercise was repeated for the offshore substation.

The images were then stitched together to produce a high-resolution documentation of the assets.

Lead asset integrity engineer at London Array Magnus Blomquist said: “The London Array team has been delighted by how useful this tool has been from the outset.

“London Array started using it immediately upon delivery for O&M, engineering and inductions, and there will be much improved safety benefit to working offshore at London Array, making people familiar with the assets before even stepping foot onto a vessel.”

Image: CHPV