EA1 to don Siemens gear

Siemens is to supply 102 switchgear panel to Siemens Gamesa for turbines at the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The 8VM1 gas-insulated SF6-free HV switchgear have been specially-developed for wind farms and will protect the 7MW machines from overloads and short circuits.

Siemens Energy Management division high voltage products chief executive Karlheinz Kronen said: “Customers can benefit from both economic feasibility and an excellent degree of environmental compatibility.

“We worked together with the customer at a very early stage in the project and found the optimum solution for installing the switchgear in the base of the turbine.”

ScottishPower Renewables is developing EA1, which will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines.

The project is due online in 2020.

Image: Siemens Gamesa