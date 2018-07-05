TUV SUD backs Elisa in Spain

German testing and certification outfit TUV SUD is supporting Spanish civil engineering company Esteyco on the Elisa and Elican offshore wind projects off Gran Canaria.

An Esteyco-led consortium is using the projects to develop a 'self-installing' turbine with telescopic tower and concrete foundation that acts a self-buoyant platform during transportation.

A 5MW pilot turbine was installed off the eastern coast of Gran Canaria in June.

TUV SUD experts have been involved in the project from design examination to pilot-turbine installation, the company said.

TUV SUD project manager Florian Singer said: “We are very pleased that Esteyco is trusting in our expertise and experience for this complex and exciting project."

The Elisa and Elican projects are funded by the European Union within the Horizon 2020 programme.

