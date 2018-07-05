Articles Filter

TUV SUD backs Elisa in Spain

Certification outfit runs rule over Esteyco 'self-installing' turbine

TUV SUD backs Elisa in Spain image 05/07/2018

German testing and certification outfit TUV SUD is supporting Spanish civil engineering company Esteyco on the Elisa and Elican offshore wind projects off Gran Canaria.

An Esteyco-led consortium is using the projects to develop a 'self-installing' turbine with telescopic tower and concrete foundation that acts a self-buoyant platform during transportation.

Related Stories

A 5MW pilot turbine was installed off the eastern coast of Gran Canaria in June.

TUV SUD experts have been involved in the project from design examination to pilot-turbine installation, the company said.

TUV SUD project manager Florian Singer said: “We are very pleased that Esteyco is trusting in our expertise and experience for this complex and exciting project."

The Elisa and Elican projects are funded by the European Union within the Horizon 2020 programme.

Image: Plocan

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.