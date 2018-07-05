Articles Filter

Azure seals 600MW home win

Developer secures largest capacity victory in India's latest auction

Azure seals 600MW home win

Azure Power has won the right to develop a 600MW solar farm in India's latest government auction.

The project is the first Interstate Transmission System grid connected photovoltaic project auctioned by government agency Solar Energy Corporation of India, Azure said.

It can be developed anywhere in India and is expected to be commissioned by 2020, the company added.

Azure said it expects to sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI to supply electricity at a price of $0.039 per kilowatt-hour.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We are pleased to announce our largest capacity win and with this, we continue to demonstrate our strong project development, engineering and execution capabilities.” 

