UK funding boost for Grimsby

The town of Grimsby on the east coast of England, where Orsted is building its UK offshore wind operations base, has been given government funding of £67m to improve infrastructure for local businesses.

The so-called Stage 1 Town Deal will provide investment to improve key roads and establish enterprise zones.

The Danish developer's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and 1386MW Hornsea 2 are located off England's east coast.

Orsted UK managing director Matthew Wright said: "Grimsby is fast becoming a world-leading hub for renewable energy and this Town Deal can only help the area continue to grow. I’m delighted to see this partnership signed as it will help unlock further investment, drive regeneration and deliver jobs.

"At Orsted we’re proud of our role within the community and we remain absolutely committed to Grimsby and the Humber. Our East Coast Hub in the Royal Dock will be the UK’s largest operations base for offshore wind and with two more huge projects now under construction, we’re here for the long term."

Image: jacket in place at Orsted's Hornsea 1 (Orsted)