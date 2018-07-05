Veja Mate rejigs debt
Restructuring of €1.277bn completed for 402MW project
The owners of the 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea have completed restructuring of debt for the project totalling €1.277bn.
Veja Mate is owned by Highland Group Holdings, Siemens Financial Services and a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
Green Giraffe and FIH Partners were financial advisors on the restructuring.
The project features 67 Siemens Gamesa turbines and was completed in February.
Image: Veja Mate Offshore Project GmbH