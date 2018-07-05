Articles Filter

Veja Mate rejigs debt

Restructuring of €1.277bn completed for 402MW project 

05/07/2018

The owners of the 402MW Veja Mate offshore wind farm in the German North Sea have completed restructuring of debt for the project totalling €1.277bn.

Veja Mate is owned by Highland Group Holdings, Siemens Financial Services and a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Green Giraffe and FIH Partners were financial advisors on the restructuring.

The project features 67 Siemens Gamesa turbines and was completed in February.

Image: Veja Mate Offshore Project GmbH

