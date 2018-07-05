Articles Filter

Fugro maps French offshore

Geotechnical survey kicks off at site of 500MW Le Treport project

Fugro maps French offshore image 05/07/2018

Fugro has kicked off a geotechnical survey at the site of Engie's 500MW Le Treport offshore wind farm off the coast of France.

Work started on 2 July and will continue until mid-October.

It includes soil sampling at the locations of the project's 62 turbines and offshore substation. 

The wind farm will be located 15.5km off the coast of Le Treport in water depths of between five and 25 metres.

Image: Fugro

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.