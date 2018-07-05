Fugro maps French offshore

Fugro has kicked off a geotechnical survey at the site of Engie's 500MW Le Treport offshore wind farm off the coast of France.

Work started on 2 July and will continue until mid-October.

It includes soil sampling at the locations of the project's 62 turbines and offshore substation.

The wind farm will be located 15.5km off the coast of Le Treport in water depths of between five and 25 metres.

Image: Fugro